Prometheum Secures $15M+ in Funding Ahead of Launch

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum Inc., parent of a FINRA member firm and SEC registered digital asset securities alternative trading system (ATS), "Prometheum ATS", has announced today that it has secured more than $15 million in funding. This current round of fundraising brings the total investment in Prometheum to more than $42 million in total funding.

This latest funding will be used to support the upcoming launch of Prometheum's ATS, hire critical personnel and accelerate research and development related to the Company's proprietary trading and clearing systems. With launch expected in H1 2022, the Company will also be allocating these funds to build out their team, with plans to more than double the size of the team over the next three to six months.

"Our goal has always been to provide a full-service digital asset securities marketplace for both institutional and retail investors," said Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO and co-founder of Prometheum. "Securing this round of funding solidifies the support we have in our vision of integrating digital asset securities into the existing capital markets infrastructure. With the launch of our ATS, coming very soon, this funding allows us to be one step closer to realizing this vision."

Prometheum ATS offers a streamlined onboarding process by automating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Combined with a user-friendly interface, customizable charts, historical and Level 2 (depth of the book) data, Prometheum ATS will provide a complete trading experience for both retail and institutional investors. Importantly, Prometheum ATS seeks to ensure a fair and orderly market focusing on customer protection with advanced market surveillance and risk management systems.

Prometheum achieved many milestones in 2021. In March 2021, Prometheum announced that it would be partnering with Anchorage Digital Bank to create a digital asset securities trading system for all investors. Later in the year, the Company announced that it had met SEC regulatory requirements and received FINRA approval to operate an ATS for digital asset securities.

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company which proposes to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading, custody and settlement of digital asset securities.

