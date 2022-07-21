Prometheus Alternative Investments Launches Content Creator Program

New financial influencer program offers education, insights for investors of all types

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Alternative Investments, Inc., a Los Angeles, California-based fintech social marketplace providing institutional-quality information, insights, and alternative investment opportunities, today announced the launch of their Prometheus Content Creator Program.

The Prometheus Content Creator Program is a first of its kind network that brings together some of the best financial content creators and increases access to quality investing insights through social media. This new program seeks to change investor education by leveraging leading financial influencers to develop unique and compliant content for investors of all types.

Open to creators in finance, business, and technology—bloggers, video creators, newsletter writers, and podcast hosts are now invited to apply and once accepted, generate insightful and engaging content. Selected applicants are compensated and can grow their brand by targeting an audience of investment professionals through Prometheus' easy-to-use mobile app and desktop site.

"With our new Prometheus Content Creator Program, participants can now be part of a new platform that seeks to educate investors with some of the top minds in finance," said Michael Wang, CEO and founder of Prometheus Alternative Investments. "For many investors, access to high-quality and cutting-edge information is hard to come by through traditional social media channels. Prometheus is proud to roll out a partnership program with sensational influencers who are dedicated to inspiring a new generation of investors who are yearning for reliable and trustworthy insights."

About Prometheus Alternative Investments

Prometheus Alternative Investments, Inc. (Prometheus) was founded by hedge fund professionals seeking to modernize the alternative investments industry and share insights gained over their years of managing and growing multi-billion-dollar funds. Led by veteran hedge fund manager Michael Wang, formerly of SAC Capital, Tourbillon and Cypress Funds, Prometheus' vision is to enable established and emerging managers of all strategies to connect with the right capital at scale, bringing their edge to life in ways the next generation of investors want. Prometheus provides accredited investors of all types the ability to construct and manage diversified, institutional-quality portfolios with new levels of efficiency and transparency. For more information, please visit PrometheusAlts.com.

