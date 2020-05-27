Prominent US Healthcare Provider Sanford Health Expands its Sectra Enterprise Imaging Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Sanford Health to add cardiology to their existing enterprise imaging solution. All physicians throughout the 44-medical center system will have access to radiology and cardiology images on one workstation, all fully integrated with Epic Radiant and Cupid.

"We are honored to see Sanford Health add cardiology into their Sectra solution. We look forward to a continued close partnership as Sanford takes this next step in realizing their enterprise imaging strategy," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, offers health care services and provides its own health insurance plan and senior care facilities. All cardiology studies will utilize the existing radiology archive for efficiency and economies of scale. The cardiology contract signed during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year includes workflow for cardiac catheterization, ultrasound echo, nuclear medicine and invasive vascular studies.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

Epic, Radiant, and Cupid are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/prominent-us-healthcare-provider-sanford-health-expands-its-sectra-enterprise-imaging-solution,c3119861

The following files are available for download: