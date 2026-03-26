ProMIS Slides To FY25 Net Loss; Expects Interim Data From Phase 1b Trial Of PMN310 In Early Q3 2026

(RTTNews) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported financial results for the full year 2025 and provided updates for its lead investigational candidate PMN310 developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The Company Profile ProMIS Neurosciences develops therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases.

The company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

The key antibody pipeline programs of ProMIS includes,

-PMN310, the company's lead product candidate which is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. -PMN267 is the firm's preclinical candidate antibody designed as a potential therapeutic target for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other TDP-43 proteinopathies. -PMN442 is ProMIS' selected antibody for Parkinson's Disease (PD), Dementia with Lewy Bodies and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Disease and is in preclinical stage.

FY25 Results For 2025, ProMIS incurred a net loss of $39.72 million or $22.61 loss per share compared to a net income of $2.78 million or $2.63 per share in the year ago period.

As of December 31,2025, the firm had a cash of $6.1 million and following the private placement for gross proceeds of $75.5 million in February 2026, the resources are expected to fund planned operations through 2027, including completion of the PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial.

Pipeline Update

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial of PMN310 in healthy volunteers, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients.

The firm has completed the enrollment of 144 participants, which is oversubscribed from the targeted 128 in PRECISE-AD Phase 1b trial across 3 dosing cohorts.

The six-month assessment is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and blinded interim data is expected in early third quarter 2026.

ProMIS anticipates top line results in early 2027, subject to completion of the final patient visit and database lock.

According to Grand View Research, the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market size was estimated at $4.05 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $15.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.99% from 2023 to 2030.

PMN has traded between $6.27 and $39.75 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $15.85, down 9.06%

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