Promise Aktie
WKN DE: 887932 / ISIN: JP3833750007
|
17.12.2025 07:00:26
Promise of seven-week driving test wait in Great Britain ‘unlikely to happen until 2027’
Government efforts to recruit examiners fail again with average test slot wait now at 22 weeks, report saysPlans to cut the wait for a driving test to seven weeks by the end of the year will not be achieved until November 2027, an audit report has found.Only a net 83 more driving test examiners have been hired despite 19 recruitment campaigns since 2021, with the average wait for a practical test now at 22 weeks across Great Britain, according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!