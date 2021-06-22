Promotion In Motion Announces Corporate Rebrand And Move To New Global Headquarters To Support Aggressive Growth

PARK RIDGE, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global snacks and confections maker, Promotion In Motion Inc. announced it is re-branding to PIM Brands Inc. as it continues on its long running and ambitious growth plan. The company, known for loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins and more, also announced it has moved its global headquarters to a state-of-the art complex in Park Ridge, NJ.

PIM Brands Inc. will remain part of The Promotion In Motion Family of Companies, which also includes PIM Brands LLC, its manufacturing arm, as well as Pharma In Motion and the newly created PIM Consumer Health, focusing on VMS nutraceuticals and OTC pharma products, as well as PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Global, PIM Brands Hindustani, PIM Brands Iberica, PIM Brands Mexico, PIM Brands UK and more.

"As markets change, we will also continue to evolve, and our expanding lines of business and our product portfolios will follow in kind to meet ever developing consumer needs and customer requirements. Those goals also extend to ensuring we attract top talent both domestically and around the globe. Adopting our new name and visual identity are designed to help us ensure we succeed," said Michael G. Rosenberg, President and CEO.

"The new name helps clarify what we do, which is to make, market and sell the highest-quality, greatest tasting, and most preferred consumer-loved brands.

The addition of a heart next to the new PIM name amplifies our long-established slogan and corporate mission 'We Make The Brands You Love®.' This speaks to our passion for the 'better-for-you' products we offer, the love we have for our associates, consumers, customers and the many trade partners who help us bring joy to millions of consumers across the globe every day. It also speaks to our love for the communities in which we operate, corporate responsibilities to help those in need, and a mission to operate with a love for the environment."

PIM Brands' new global headquarters, the former home of the Hertz Corporation, recently underwent a nearly $25 million renovation and expansion this past year. The impressive and sprawling state-of-the-art complex includes extensive R&D, tasting and sensory labs, a pilot manufacturing lab, graphics studios, retail plan-o-gram layout rooms, ample work areas for remote-based associates when visiting, along with expansive office and conferencing spaces for PIM's 150 and constantly growing corporate headquarter-based Associates.

"We're excited to provide our Associates and visitors with a truly world-class facility which includes both the technology and creature comforts to support a collaborative, engaging and high-performance environment," said Rosenberg.

On the heels of the new global headquarters and a recent Somerset, NJ factory expansion in 2019 to accommodate new production and robotic packaging lines, PIM Brands has also added a new 309,000 square foot distribution center on Randolph Road in Somerset, New Jersey. With demand for its products continuing to grow at double-digits annually, the distribution center will enable supply and logistics to provide world-class customer service, housing nearly 46,000 pallets in the new facility, which equates to almost 2,000 full truckloads of finished goods. These significant corporate expansions have created new job opportunities and have increased PIM's Somerset, NJ footprint to nearly one-million square feet.

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands Inc. is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM Brands Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's®Fruit Snacks, Welch's®Fruit 'nYogurt™ Snacks, Welch's®Fruit Rolls, Welch's®Juicefuls®Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi®Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos®Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®, Nuclear Sqworms® and much more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico, Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

