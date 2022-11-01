01.11.2022 02:00:00

Promotional Video tells the story of Ainu Culture

SAPPORO, Japan, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Ainu Policy Division, Bureau of Ainu Policy Promotion Department of Environment and Lifestyle, Hokkaido Government is happy to announce that the promotion video about Ainu Culture, AINU MUSEUM TRIP, has been launched and is available for streaming worldwide. The movie was created with the hope not only to showcase Hokkaido's natural and breathtaking landscapes, but also to communicate to the public the beauty and the diversity of culture passed on by the Ainu, the indigenous people of Hokkaido. When you visit Hokkaido, please experience Ainu culture in addition to enjoying our landscapes and cuisine.

Film

The promotion video is available in 7 languages:

English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, French, German and Malay

  • Introduction to the Ainu
  • Upopoy
  • Central Hokkaido
  • Eastern Hokkaido
  • Northern Hokkaido
  • Southern Hokkaido
  • Summary (15 sec., 30 sec. and 180 sec.)

    • Here is the link for selecting the language and watching the video:

    URL: https://www.ainumuseum-trip.jp/global.html

    Media Enquires:

    Contact: Ainu Policy Division, Bureau of Ainu Policy Promotion,
    Department of Environment and Lifestyle, Hokkaido Government,
    E-Mail: kansei.ainu@pref.hokkaido.lg.jp  URL: https://www.ainumuseum-trip.jp/global.html

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promotional-video-tells-the-story-of-ainu-culture-301662089.html

    SOURCE Ainu Policy Division, Bureau of Ainu Policy Promotion Department of Environment and Lifestyle, Hokkaido Government

