13.12.2020 00:24:00
Promutuel Assurance's IT systems out of order
QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Since this morning, Promutuel Assurance is targeted by a cyber attack that makes its IT systems unavailable. As soon as the incident was brought to its attention, the insurer acted without delay by mandating a team of experts who are currently conducting an in-depth investigation designed to clarify the situation, secure the IT environment and restore the situation as quickly as possible. The regulatory authorities have also been notified.
At this point in the investigation, it is too early to comment on the nature or extent of the information involved in the incident. Despite the robustness of Promutuel Assurance's IT systems and security mechanisms, it appears that the organization is another victim of this wave of cyber attacks that is targeting the insurance industry.
Promutuel Assurance takes this situation with all the seriousness and rigor necessary and will take all the necessary means to promote a return to normal. It also undertakes to keep its insured members informed of the evolution of the situation and thanks them for their patience and collaboration.
For insured members who have priority requests, a temporary telephone line will be set up shortly.
Promutuel Assurance will communicate additional information based on future developments.
