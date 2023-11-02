|
02.11.2023 23:11:22
Pronto, RAICO partner to scale autonomous mining in Chile
Pronto, the Silicon Valley-based producer of the autonomous haulage system (AHS), announced Thursday a new partnership with mining and forestry equipment sales and rental services provider RAICO S.A., in Chile, to scale mining and forestry autonomy in the country.Under the agreement, RAICO will exclusively provide sales, distribution, installation, and aftermarket support services for Pronto AHS and Pollen Mobile private LTE / 5G network technologies in Chile.The partnership will initially be focused on deploying Pronto’s OEM-agnostic AHS on Bell articulated dump trucks, and will then expand to supporting other OEMs and applications, Pronto said in a news release.“It’s not a coincidence that our first international partnership is in Chile, a critical supplier of minerals such as lithium, which like autonomous technology will be essential to the world’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy,”Pronto CEO Anthony Levandowski said in the statement.Pronto’s AI-powered, software-centric solution is engineered to be deployed in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of competitive technologies, bringing autonomy within reach for operations and equipment of all sizes.The company’s AHS operates fully autonomously (Level 4).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
