Proof Trading Names Nila Das COO; Promotes Marcio Moreno to CTO

Das arrives from Citigroup; Moreno joined firm in July from Goldman

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof Trading, an institutional equities execution platform dedicated to transparency and fairness, announces the hiring of Nila Das as Chief Operating Officer. She joined the firm this month.

They bring unique skills, aiding Proof's quest to offer an unprecedented trading experience to institutional investors.

The arrival of Ms. Das, who was most recently with Citigroup, follows the July 2022 appointment of Marcio Moreno after 11 years at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Moreno joined Proof as Vice President of Engineering and was subsequently promoted to Chief Technology Officer this month.

Proof's co-founders, CEO Daniel Aisen, and President Allison Bishop, said "We are excited to add Nila and Marcio to the team as they bring unique skills and capabilities to help Proof in its continuing quest to offer an unprecedented trading experience to institutional investors."

Ms. Das worked the past 13 years as a bond trader, including her nine-year tenure at Citigroup, where she ran various books of mortgage-backed securities. Previously, she traded at RBC Capital Markets for four years. At both companies, she played a critical role in building out key products to institutional investors and structuring new product lines.

"In addition to her extensive experience in trading and product development, Nila is well-versed in the 'electronification' of bond markets and understands what traders seek from a broker-dealer," Mr. Aisen and Ms. Bishop said. "That background will be critical as we expand Proof's algo offerings."

Mr. Moreno spent his previous 11 years at Goldman in São Paulo and New York, most recently as Co-Head of LatAm Engineering. In that role, he was responsible for system development for a team of more than 40 people in Brazil and Mexico City, including Equities Electronic Trading Strats, SRE, Equities Technology, FICC Technology, and Operations Technology. Previously, Mr. Moreno was a software engineer at Credit Suisse in Brazil for two years.

"Marcio has been a great fit since joining Proof and his productivity and leadership made it an easy decision to name him CTO," Mr. Aisen and Ms. Bishop said. "His deep understanding of building and developing intricate trading systems – combined with his experience leading a high-performing team – is already paying dividends and will be even more important as we continue to grow."

Ms. Das holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and International Management from Boston University and was named to Forbes 30 under 30 in Finance in 2016, matching similar honors received by Ms. Bishop (2014, Science) and Mr. Aisen (2015, Finance). She is active with women's initiatives in finance, and most recently was the Chair of Women in Trading at Citigroup. She is based in New York.

Mr. Moreno holds degrees from two of South America's leading institutions - a master's degree in economics from INSPER and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from UNICAMP. He also won a gold medal at the Brazilian Olympiad of Informatics in 2015. He is based in São Paulo.

ABOUT PROOF TRADING

Proof, New York, NY, is an institutional equities execution platform, working to close the gap between market principles and the actual trading experience of long-term investors. Founded in December 2018, we believe in transparency and fairness, leveraging our technology to improve market quality. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Proof Media Contact:

Randy Williams

randy@eph2comms.com

+1.917.213.5980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proof-trading-names-nila-das-coo-promotes-marcio-moreno-to-cto-301647269.html

SOURCE Proof Trading