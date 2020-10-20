ProPak China 2020 - A Powerful Business Enabler for Reviving Processing and Packaging Market in Asia

SHANGHAI, Oct.19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th edition of ProPak China, the International Processing & Packaging Exhibition, has been rescheduled to 25-27 November 2020 at the National Exhibition Convention Center Shanghai (NECC). As the premier processing and packaging event for China organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, ProPak China is a leading innovation hub for the international processing and packaging industry. The event gives a significant importance to Asian markets and proposes a wide coverage of the supply chain and sourcing needs.

With 3 halls and 100,000 square meters of exhibiting space, the 26th ProPak China 2020 is the largest scale of processing and packaging exhibition in China. It offers advanced technologies and turnkey solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, home appliance and 3C, e-commerce, courier and other industries. In 2019, 890 exhibitors and 33,000 professionals gathered in Shanghai, showing a rapid and significant shift of the industry interests towards Asian markets.

Alongside with trade fairs covering the entire industry value chain including FoodPack China, Health Ingredients China, Food Ingredients Asia-China, Healthplex and Natural & Nutraceutical Products China, and Starch Expo, ProPak China 2020 will continue to empower upstream and downstream processing and packaging companies to uncover greater opportunities in the new phase of China's economic development.

In addition, on-site demonstrations from reputable enterprises together with a valued-added visit offered by various forums and technical seminars make it the must attend event of this year. Renowned experts will speak about the latest topics and challenges facing processing and packaging and its applications during the forum including snack food processing and packaging, smart packaging and automation trend, beverage packaging and more.

Apart from the physical event, ProPak China 2020's digital exhibition "Virtual Expo Connect" (VEC) will be launched from 4 November to December 2020, which allows international professionals to interact virtually with exhibitors and provides them with the opportunity to do business remotely, network from anywhere in the world and learn on a scale like never seen before. It equips with easy to navigate search options, business matching and simulating real participating experience dynamically.

For more information, please visit www.propakchina.com

