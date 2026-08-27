Propanc Biopharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data For PRP In Pancreatic Cancer, Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) announced compelling new preclinical and early translational data for its lead candidate PRP in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC.

The company found that three-times-weekly intravenous PRP achieved more than 90 percent mean tumor growth inhibition versus vehicle controls in orthotopic and patient-derived xenograft models of PDAC.

Also, the treatment showed a reduction in metastatic burden in the liver and peritoneum and a median overall survival extension of more than 2.5-fold in treated animals compared with controls.

In addition to this, the treatment demonstrated significant remodeling of the tumor microenvironment, including decreased cancer-associated fibroblast activity, reduced fibrosis, and suppression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers.

PRP also enhanced sensitivity of chemo-resistant PDAC cells to standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, supporting lower chemotherapy doses with improved efficacy.

Moreover, the company compared the treatment to Revolution Medicines' multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor daraxonrasib, which recently delivered practice-changing Phase 3 results in previously treated metastatic PDAC.

Propanc is also progressing GMP manufacturing, pharmacokinetics assay validation, and clinical partnerships in support of a planned Phase 1b study in patients with advanced solid tumors. A clinical trial application is expected in the coming months, the company noted.

Currently, PPCB is trading at $3.69, up 249.59 percent on the Nasdaq.