Propanc Biopharma Confirms PRP Exerts Significant Effects Against Chemoresistant Pancreatic Tumor Cells

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that PRP exerts significant effects against chemoresistant pancreatic tumor cells, as reported by one of the Company’s joint researchers, Mrs. Belén Toledo Cutillas MSc, at the laboratory of Professor Macarena Perán, PhD, University of Jaén, Granada, Spain.

Laboratory studies by qPCR (quantitative polymerase chain reaction), along with western and immunofluorescence analyses, confirm downregulation of chemoresistant genes expression in chemoresistant tumor cells treated with PRP, compared with tumor cells and untreated chemoresistant tumor cells as experimental controls. Mrs. Cutillas believes the results are "fantastic” and corroborate her research into the effects of PRP as a chemosensitizing agent against pancreatic cancer, and the influence of PRP on the tumor microenvironment.

Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer said, "Resistance to standard chemotherapy is a significant problem for pancreatic cancer sufferers with a poor prognosis. The work undertaken with our joint research partners confirms PRP effects the tumor microenvironment and suppresses chemoresistant genes in pancreatic tumor cells. This means not only can PRP prevent tumor formation, which leads to drug resistance, but also it alters the signaling pathways to eliminate this possibility. PRP is a unique approach because, rather than inhibiting a specific gene target, it re-educates these cells to overcome tumor resistance. This could have tremendous implications for PRP as a chemosensitizer agent with standard treatment approaches to generate better clinical outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients. We look forward to working with our joint research partners to better understand these applications for PRP as we advance towards Phase I and II clinical studies.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

