Propanc Biopharma Purchases Pharma Grade Raw Materials for PRP Manufacture in Preparation for Phase I First-In-Human Study

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that pharma grade raw materials were purchased for the manufacture of PRP in preparation for the Phase I First-In-Human (FIH) study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. Approximately 0.5kg of trypsinogen and 2.4kg of chymtrypsinogen was procured initially, with a second half of the same batch quantities to be purchased towards the middle of this year. The total amount of raw materials purchased is expected to be sufficient for the early-stage clinical development plan for PRP, which is administered by intravenous (I.V.) injection, once weekly. The first FIH study is planned for treatment of up to 30 to 40 patients with advanced solid tumors. This will be followed by up to two 60 patient Phase II studies in patients suffering from pancreatic and ovarian tumors.

The initial pharmaceutical grade raw materials have been purchased from the Company’s preferred supplier, through a collaborative arrangement with an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sourcing agent, with specific expertise in the industrial use of enzymes. Through extensive research and development activities with a selected contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract research organizations (CRO’s) predominantly in the EU over several years, the Company has now developed a proprietary purification method and manufacturing process to produce PRP in sufficient commercial quantities for scale up and to Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) standard, with the goal of international regulatory approval of PRP, administered by I.V. injection.

"We are entering a significant development phase for PRP, as we advance towards a FIH study for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our intellectually intensive work to produce a pharmaceutical preparation of PRP to GMP standard, administered by I.V. injection, is a world first, and we remain steadfast in our belief that PRP has the potential to be a long-term therapeutic option for patients, where metastatic cancer remains the main cause of patient death, free from the side effects usually associated with standard treatment options. In the context of this current global environment, such approaches are urgently needed.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung liver, uterine and skin cancers.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may,” "might,” "will,” "will likely result,” "would,” "should,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "forecast,” "intend,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "seek,” "continue,” "target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern absent new debt or equity financings; the Company’s current reliance on substantial debt financing that it is unable to repay in cash; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls; the Company’s ability to reach research and development milestones as planned and within proposed budgets; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s ability to obtain adequate new financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and its ability to successful develop PRP, its lead product candidate; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain patent protection; the Company’s ability to recruit employees and directors with accounting and finance expertise; the Company’s dependence on third parties for services; the Company’s dependence on key executives; the impact of government regulations, including FDA regulations; the impact of any future litigation; the availability of capital; changes in economic conditions, competition; and other risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

