Propanc Biopharma Receives Certificate of Grant for "Composition of Proenzymes for Cancer Treatment” Patent from European Patent Office

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a certificate of grant for the Company’s "composition of proenzymes for cancer treatment,” patent was received from the European Patent Office. The patent covers lower dosage ratios of the two proenzymes (trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen) contained in the PRP formulation. This is the fourth European patent granted and after validation in selected countries across Europe, will result in the Company’s IP portfolio growing to 94 patents filed in major global jurisdictions.

This PRP dosing patent is an important part of the IP portfolio as it covers possible future clinical dosage ranges for PRP as the Company advances into early-stage clinical development. Furthermore, Europe is considered a major global region which accounted for 23.4% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2021, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). This is a significant percentage when you consider that in 2022, the worldwide pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately $1.48 trillion by Statista.com.

"The PRP dosing patent at lower dosage ratios is an important part of our growing IP portfolio, as we seek to protect our novel invention and create future value for our shareholders,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to advancing PRP into the clinic, and together with our growing IP portfolio, establishing the Company as a pioneer in the way we treat this killer disease.”

About PRP:

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. Orphan Drug Designation status of PRP has been granted from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on the Company’s lead asset, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

