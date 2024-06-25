Propanc Biopharma Receives Certificate of Grant for "Proenzymes Composition” Patent from Japanese Patent Office

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a Certificate of Grant for the Company’s "proenzymes composition” patent was received from the Japanese Patent Office. The patent covers dosing regimen claims for the company’s lead asset, PRP, which is advancing to clinical development. This is the fourth Japanese patent either allowed or granted in this important jurisdiction. Also, a certificate of Grant was also received from the Intellectual Property (IP) Corporation of Malaysia for a "cancer treatment” using therapeutically effective amounts of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. This is the third granted patent in Malaysia. Currently, the Company’s intellectual property portfolio consists of 93 patents filed in major global jurisdictions relating to the use of PRP against solid tumors.

The proenzymes composition patent is an important part of the IP portfolio as it covers possible future clinical dosage ranges for PRP as the Company advances into early-stage clinical development. Japan is considered an important pharmaceutical market, which is estimated to reach $46.36 Billion revenue in 2024, according to www.statista.com. The largest sector is oncology drugs, projected to have a market volume of $8.95 Billion in 2024, which overall, is experiencing a surge in demand for innovative drugs driven by an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic (long term) diseases (www.statista.com).

The cancer treatment patent describes a method to target and eradicate cancer stem cells (CSCs) using PRP which minimizes the progression of cancer in a patient. Currently, progression, or spread of cancer, called metastatic cancer, is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. Malaysia is one of the largest countries in South East Asia. In 2024, the projected revenue in the pharmaceutical market in Southeast Asia is expected to reach $13.40 Billion. The largest market within this market is oncology drugs, which is projected to have a market volume of $2.40 Billion this year, according to www.evaluate.com.

"We are building an extensive and mature intellectual property portfolio around the use of proenzymes as a novel treatment for advanced solid tumors,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. "We plan to grow our intellectual property portfolio by filing additional provisional patent applications, as we progress PRP into the clinic. Intellectual property protection is a cornerstone of our drug development strategy, as we seek to protect the tremendous value in our promising lead product candidate, PRP. We look forward to executing our plans to advance PRP into a Phase 1b clinical study in advanced cancer patients, as a novel therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors by targeting and eradicating CSCs, but without the side effects normally associated with standard treatment approaches.”

About PRP:

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. Orphan Drug Designation status of PRP has been granted from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on the Company’s lead asset, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the planned studies and market projections described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary business partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

