Propanc Biopharma Reports Significant Effects of PRP Against the Tumor Microenvironment

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced significant effects of PRP against the tumor microenvironment and pre-metastatic niche has been reported by the Company’s joint researcher, Mrs. Belén Toledo Cutillas MSc, at the laboratory of Professor Macarena Perán, PhD, University of Jaén. Treatment with PRP was shown to have a favorable impact inhibiting, slowing, or reversing tumor development by acting as an anti-tumor agent, decreasing tumor cell proliferation, developing a non-malignant phenotype (observable characteristics) and promoting cell adhesion (sticking close to one another) and differentiation (cell specialization rather than stem cell like). It was concluded that PRP could have a significant impact on the tumor microenvironment as a potential clinical application. PRP is a combination of the two proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death, globally. Despite recent advances in understanding its molecular and genetic basis, more than one third of those affected die each year from cancer. These alarming results are mainly attributed to current therapies not fully effective against cancer cells which may develop drug resistance, leading to recurrence and metastasis, causing more than 90% of cancer-related deaths. According to Mrs. Cutillas, "This is why we need to find better and more effective therapeutic strategies”. She explains that tumor formation is influenced by two factors, genetic changes in tumor cells and the rearrangement of components of the tumor microenvironment. In recent years, cancer research has focused on the tumor microenvironment.

Numerous assays, in vitro and in vivo studies, were conducted by Mrs. Cutillas confirming that PRP appears to have an anti-tumor effect and can act selectively against specific tumor elements, without affecting the non-tumor microenvironment and preventing its malignification (i.e., the process of making malignant).

Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer said, "The work undertaken by Mrs Cutillas highlights the significant potential applications of PRP in a clinical setting, specifically relating to drug resistance, and consequently recurrence and metastasis, which is the biggest cause of death for sufferers. The pioneering research being undertaken with our joint researchers at the Universities of Jaén and Granada, continues to confirm our belief in the therapeutic potential of PRP, and may lead to exciting new ways to treat cancer patients suffering from solid tumors whilst reducing the threat of recurrence.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s "Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may,” "might,” "will,” "will likely result,” "would,” "should,” "estimate,” "plan,” "project,” "forecast,” "intend,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "seek,” "continue,” "target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern absent new debt or equity financings; the Company’s current reliance on substantial debt financing that it is unable to repay in cash; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls; the Company’s ability to reach research and development milestones as planned and within proposed budgets; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s ability to obtain adequate new financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and its ability to successful develop PRP, its lead product candidate; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain patent protection; the Company’s ability to recruit employees and directors with accounting and finance expertise; the Company’s dependence on third parties for services; the Company’s dependence on key executives; the impact of government regulations, including FDA regulations; the impact of any future litigation; the availability of capital; changes in economic conditions, competition; and other risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

