Propanc Biopharma’s CEO Expresses Concern Over Disruption to Cancer Care During Global Pandemic

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) ("Propanc” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. James Nathanielsz, expressed concern over disruption to cancer care during the global pandemic, where patients are experiencing delays to diagnoses and treatment, to halting clinical trials. An increased risk of infection as a result of the pandemic is also a real and significant threat to the lives of cancer sufferers whilst undergoing treatment. Mr. Nathanielsz emphasized a pressing need for new and less toxic treatments must be a high priority, especially approaches that do not suppress the immune response of the patient.

A recent study in Australia published in a peer reviewed journal by Edge et al, September 2021, Public Library of Science (PLOS), found that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted cancer care worldwide. Overall, 42% of cancer patients and survivors experienced some level of disruption. Furthermore, 50% of healthcare workers agreed that patient access to research and clinical trials had been reduced.

In addition, people with cancer and their families experience greater uncertainty about their future, which may be further exacerbated by concerns about contracting the virus. For immune suppressed patients this is potentially life threatening. Sadly, infectious diseases remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality among cancer patients. Cancer can affect the immune system, increasing the risk of infection. In addition to cancer, infection can also be a primary cause of death in patients where cytotoxic chemotherapy produces severe and long-term neutropenia (too few neutrophils, an important type of white blood cell to fight infection), which may require hospitalization and lead to fatal infection. A research article published in the Biomed Central journal (BMC) by Elhadi, Khaled and Msherghi, 2021, focusing on infectious diseases as a cause of death among cancer patients in the US, concluded that timely intervention may help mitigate negative consequences on patients’ quality of life and prognosis.

"The global pandemic has highlighted a pressing need to provide better access to timely healthcare with effective, yet less toxic treatments that can improve quality of life for cancer patients,” said Mr. Nathanielsz. "Our team are working hard to advance our lead product candidate, PRP, to a First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients. Our published scientific data and limited human experience with PRP in cancer patients, so far, suggests the treatment does not exhibit severe, or even serious side effects from treatment, nor does it appear to suppress immune function. As a result, the patient is less likely to require prolonged hospitalization compared to standard therapies as a result of side effects from treatment, or even admitted as an inpatient, which can reduce the risk of potential exposure in the wards. We remain committed to developing a long-term therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer, which as a result of the global pandemic, is more urgent than ever for cancer sufferers and their families.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung liver, uterine and skin cancers.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

