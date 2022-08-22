Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 17:08:00

PROPELLUS REPORTS FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propellus Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, (OTC PINK: PRPS), an alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, filed its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. For the year ended March 31, 2022 the Company had revenues of $1,627,927 as compared to $237,247 in the corresponding period an increase of approximately 700%. Operating Expenses were reduced by nearly 50% to $4,033,700 from $8,060,378.  Net loss was $2,405,773 or $(0.27) per share as compared to $(0.89) per share.

Propellus revenues jump nearly 700%

"We are excited by the progress that we have made over the past year, as we transitioned from a private company to a public entity," stated Ralph Johnson, CEO. "The vast majority of our losses over the previous two years were as a result of non-cash items, and we believe that we have those behind us, and Propellus is positioned to be profitable in the coming fiscal year."

About Propellus Inc.:

Propellus Inc., is engaged in offering small businesses a variety of financing alternatives ranging in amounts between $20,000-$500,000. Such financings include: payroll advances directly and through third-party professional employer organizations, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term line of credit loans, and other types of loan products and cash flow financing.

Contact:

Investor Relations
(212) 220-9755
info@propelluscorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propellus-reports-fiscal-2022-results-301609988.html

SOURCE Propellus Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Propellus Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Propellus Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Propellus Inc Registered Shs 1,80 20,00% Propellus Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen