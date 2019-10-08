PropertyManagement.com Names Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, CA for 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyManagement.com, a leading resource to help property owners identify reliable, trusted, and experienced property management services in the United States, has announced the 2019 Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, CA. The guide recognizes 34 top property management firms based on costs, customer rating, reliability, and experience.

PropertyManagement.com used a selection process that evaluated each company across 30 different metrics. After careful assessment of 261 property management companies in the San Jose area, only 34 firms were selected for the final list. The research identified companies that scored the highest in outstanding customer reviews, credibility, high-level professionalism and more.

"Our goal is to help property owners make the most of their investments," says Joyce Collins, Recognition Manager. "A reputable property management company can help owners save time and money by advertising rentals, collecting rent, handling maintenance issues and responding to tenant complaints."

In addition to top picks for property management companies, the website also offers tips on rental marketing, tenant screening, liabilities, and a worksheet to keep track of income and expenses. For a detailed listing of the Best Property Management companies in San Jose, CA, please visit: https://www.propertymanagement.com/companies-in-san-jose-ca/

2019 Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, California (in alphabetical order)

A to B Property Management

800-507-2862

1975 Hamilton Ave. #32 San Jose, CA 95125

Aborn Properties

408-272-4100

2660 John Montgomery Dr., Suite 1 San Jose, CA 95148

Almaden Property Management

408-268-0968

6472 Camden Ave., Ste. 205 San Jose, CA 95120

Cal West Property Management

408-997-7100

5589 Winfield Blvd, Suite 130 San Jose, CA 95123

Cal-Western Property Management

408-554-1818

1270 South Winchester Blvd., Suite 127 San Jose, CA 95128

Compass Management Group, Inc.

408-226-3300

77 Las Colinas Lane San Jose, CA 95119

Cornerstone Property Management

408-377-3000

1190 S Bascom Ave. Suite 108 San Jose, CA 95128

DKD Property Management

408-297-7849

255 West Julian Street, Suite 301 San Jose, CA 95110

DWM Properties

408-356-6893

15760 Los Gatos Blvd. Los Gatos, CA 95032

Excellence Property Management

408-499-5786

1174 Lincoln Avenue #9 San Jose, CA 95125

Fireside Property Management

408-386-5486

2111 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125

Golden State Property Management

408-477-2635

4340 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Suite 167 San Jose, CA 95129

Gower Properties

408-286-8840

164 N. Bascom Avenue, Suite B San Jose, CA 95128

Intempus Property Management

408-748-7592

1900 The Alameda Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95126

Matusich & Raich Real Estate Services

408-371-0705

2940-C Union Ave San Jose, CA 95124

Metro Property Management

408-997-9592

6081 Meridian Ave. Suite 70-132 San Jose, CA 95120

Miller & Hinkle Property Management, Inc.

408-296-5161

2007 W. Hedding St., Suite 202 San Jose, CA 95128

NorCal Property Management, Inc.

408-849-9315

1900 Camden Ave, Suite 101 San Jose CA 95124

Orvick Management Group, Inc.

408-943-1400

1965 O'Toole Way San Jose, CA 95131

PMI South Bay

408-809-0331

2570 N 1st St, 2nd Floor San Jose, CA 95131

Portfolio Realty Management, Inc.

408-556-0200

4020 Moorpark Ave Suite 218 San Jose, CA 95117

Presidential Real Estate

408-829-8155

268 E Hamilton Ave. Suite D Campbell, CA 95008

Provident Property Management

408-995-5900

1035 Minnesota Ave, Ste C San Jose, CA 95125

Real Property Management Select San Jose

408-526-0900

1060 Willow Street, Suite 5 San Jose, CA 95125

Reliable Property Management

408-436-8386

1650 Zanker Road, Suite 100 San Jose, CA 95112

Silver Creek Valley Properties

408-771-8472

5655 Silver Creek Valley Rd., San Jose, CA 95138

Swenson Property Management

925-918-2324

9260 Alcosta Blvd. San Ramon, CA 94583

Tenant Planet

408-392-2397

2033 Gateway Place Ste 550 San Jose, CA 95110

The Posada Group, Inc.

408-507-9244

2130 The Alameda San Jose, San Jose 95126

Valley Management Group

408-286-4200

1625 The Alameda #707 San Jose, CA 95126

Western Property Group

408-423-8000

1050 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129

Westwood Properties

408-292-5174

55 S 6th St. San Jose, CA 95112

Zell Associates, Inc.

408-978-1950

1777 Hamilton Avenue San Jose, CA 95125

Ziprent

415-688-6660

1550G Tiburon Blvd. #343 Tiburon, CA 94920

About PropertyManagement.com

PropertyManagement.com is an online resource for property owners with expert-advice and data-driven research about management of properties. The website provides a hand-picked list of the best property management companies across the nation. Users can also access free information and easy-to-use tools to help them make educated decisions about their investment property. For more information, visit propertymanagement.com.

SOURCE PropertyManagement.com