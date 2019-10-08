|
PropertyManagement.com Names Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, CA for 2019
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyManagement.com, a leading resource to help property owners identify reliable, trusted, and experienced property management services in the United States, has announced the 2019 Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, CA. The guide recognizes 34 top property management firms based on costs, customer rating, reliability, and experience.
PropertyManagement.com used a selection process that evaluated each company across 30 different metrics. After careful assessment of 261 property management companies in the San Jose area, only 34 firms were selected for the final list. The research identified companies that scored the highest in outstanding customer reviews, credibility, high-level professionalism and more.
"Our goal is to help property owners make the most of their investments," says Joyce Collins, Recognition Manager. "A reputable property management company can help owners save time and money by advertising rentals, collecting rent, handling maintenance issues and responding to tenant complaints."
In addition to top picks for property management companies, the website also offers tips on rental marketing, tenant screening, liabilities, and a worksheet to keep track of income and expenses. For a detailed listing of the Best Property Management companies in San Jose, CA, please visit: https://www.propertymanagement.com/companies-in-san-jose-ca/
2019 Best Property Management Companies in San Jose, California (in alphabetical order)
A to B Property Management
800-507-2862
1975 Hamilton Ave. #32 San Jose, CA 95125
Aborn Properties
408-272-4100
2660 John Montgomery Dr., Suite 1 San Jose, CA 95148
Almaden Property Management
408-268-0968
6472 Camden Ave., Ste. 205 San Jose, CA 95120
Cal West Property Management
408-997-7100
5589 Winfield Blvd, Suite 130 San Jose, CA 95123
Cal-Western Property Management
408-554-1818
1270 South Winchester Blvd., Suite 127 San Jose, CA 95128
Compass Management Group, Inc.
408-226-3300
77 Las Colinas Lane San Jose, CA 95119
Cornerstone Property Management
408-377-3000
1190 S Bascom Ave. Suite 108 San Jose, CA 95128
DKD Property Management
408-297-7849
255 West Julian Street, Suite 301 San Jose, CA 95110
DWM Properties
408-356-6893
15760 Los Gatos Blvd. Los Gatos, CA 95032
Excellence Property Management
408-499-5786
1174 Lincoln Avenue #9 San Jose, CA 95125
Fireside Property Management
408-386-5486
2111 Lincoln Ave San Jose, CA 95125
Golden State Property Management
408-477-2635
4340 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Suite 167 San Jose, CA 95129
Gower Properties
408-286-8840
164 N. Bascom Avenue, Suite B San Jose, CA 95128
Intempus Property Management
408-748-7592
1900 The Alameda Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95126
Matusich & Raich Real Estate Services
408-371-0705
2940-C Union Ave San Jose, CA 95124
Metro Property Management
408-997-9592
6081 Meridian Ave. Suite 70-132 San Jose, CA 95120
Miller & Hinkle Property Management, Inc.
408-296-5161
2007 W. Hedding St., Suite 202 San Jose, CA 95128
NorCal Property Management, Inc.
408-849-9315
1900 Camden Ave, Suite 101 San Jose CA 95124
Orvick Management Group, Inc.
408-943-1400
1965 O'Toole Way San Jose, CA 95131
PMI South Bay
408-809-0331
2570 N 1st St, 2nd Floor San Jose, CA 95131
Portfolio Realty Management, Inc.
408-556-0200
4020 Moorpark Ave Suite 218 San Jose, CA 95117
Presidential Real Estate
408-829-8155
268 E Hamilton Ave. Suite D Campbell, CA 95008
Provident Property Management
408-995-5900
1035 Minnesota Ave, Ste C San Jose, CA 95125
Real Property Management Select San Jose
408-526-0900
1060 Willow Street, Suite 5 San Jose, CA 95125
Reliable Property Management
408-436-8386
1650 Zanker Road, Suite 100 San Jose, CA 95112
Silver Creek Valley Properties
408-771-8472
5655 Silver Creek Valley Rd., San Jose, CA 95138
Swenson Property Management
925-918-2324
9260 Alcosta Blvd. San Ramon, CA 94583
Tenant Planet
408-392-2397
2033 Gateway Place Ste 550 San Jose, CA 95110
The Posada Group, Inc.
408-507-9244
2130 The Alameda San Jose, San Jose 95126
Valley Management Group
408-286-4200
1625 The Alameda #707 San Jose, CA 95126
Western Property Group
408-423-8000
1050 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
Westwood Properties
408-292-5174
55 S 6th St. San Jose, CA 95112
Zell Associates, Inc.
408-978-1950
1777 Hamilton Avenue San Jose, CA 95125
Ziprent
415-688-6660
1550G Tiburon Blvd. #343 Tiburon, CA 94920
About PropertyManagement.com
PropertyManagement.com is an online resource for property owners with expert-advice and data-driven research about management of properties. The website provides a hand-picked list of the best property management companies across the nation. Users can also access free information and easy-to-use tools to help them make educated decisions about their investment property. For more information, visit propertymanagement.com.
