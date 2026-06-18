Expion360 Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGB2 / ISIN: US30218B1008
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18.06.2026 19:24:33
ProPetro vs. Expion360: Is an Old Energy or New Energy Stock the Way to Go?
Investing in energy isn’t just a matter of finding the best value stock. It means deciding if you want the safety of traditional fossil fuels or the growth potential of renewable energy. Investors are currently weighing ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) against the growth-oriented Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) to see which fits better.ProPetro provides essential infrastructure services to oil and gas producers, while Expion360 focuses on the shift toward advanced lithium-ion battery storage. These companies operate at different ends of the energy and industrial spectrum, yet both are deeply tied to the evolving way the world powers its equipment and vehicles.ProPetro operates as a specialized oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and cementing services primarily to producers in the Permian Basin. Its strategy focuses on providing high-pressure pumping and power generation services vital to extracting resources from some of the most productive oil fields in North America. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as its top five customers accounted for about 68% of total revenue in late 2025. Major clients include ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), which contributed roughly 25% of revenue, and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which accounted for nearly 14%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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