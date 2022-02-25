|
Proposal to the Annual General Meeting: Changes in the ALSO Board of Directors
At the Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG on 18. March, in addition to the proposed payment of a dividend of 4.30 Swiss francs (+15% compared to 2021), shareholders will decide on further important issues.
The Technology Provider wants to embed sustainable commitment in its Articles of Incorporation. This includes the establishment of a Sustainability/ESG Committee, consisting of internal and external experts, which reports directly to the Board of Directors. The proposal will be submitted to the general meeting for a vote.
In addition, the shareholders are to decide on a replacement regarding the Board of Directors. Rudolf Marty, who has been a member of the Board since 1993, will no longer stand for election due to his age. As an IT and computing technology expert, he was a driving force important for the development of the company with his comprehensive technological expertise. As Chairman of the Audit Committee for many years, he was intensively involved in monitoring and assessing the adequacy of internal controls and their effectiveness.
With Thomas Fürer, a proven M&A and tax expert as well as auditing specialist is standing for election. He is a longstanding, internationally experienced manager, first at EY and since 2001 at ABB, where he is Group Head of Tax.
Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Our thanks go to Rudolf Marty for his many years of constructive support for the company, his expertise and specialist knowledge, which he brought to every discussion. We are convinced that in Thomas Fürer we have found a personality whose profound knowledge, especially in the area of auditing, will be extremely valuable for ALSO. In addition, he stands for two topics that are key to our future path: transformation and digitalisation. His focus on results and strong communication skills make him an excellent sparring partner in our further development."
