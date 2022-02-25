ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting: Changes in the ALSO Board of Directors



25.02.2022 / 06:55





Emmen, Switzerland, 25. February 2022 PRESS RELEASE

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting:

Changes in the ALSO Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG on 18. March, in addition to the proposed payment of a dividend of 4.30 Swiss francs (+15% compared to 2021), shareholders will decide on further important issues.

The Technology Provider wants to embed sustainable commitment in its Articles of Incorporation. This includes the establishment of a Sustainability/ESG Committee, consisting of internal and external experts, which reports directly to the Board of Directors. The proposal will be submitted to the general meeting for a vote.

In addition, the shareholders are to decide on a replacement regarding the Board of Directors. Rudolf Marty, who has been a member of the Board since 1993, will no longer stand for election due to his age. As an IT and computing technology expert, he was a driving force important for the development of the company with his comprehensive technological expertise. As Chairman of the Audit Committee for many years, he was intensively involved in monitoring and assessing the adequacy of internal controls and their effectiveness.

With Thomas Fürer, a proven M&A and tax expert as well as auditing specialist is standing for election. He is a longstanding, internationally experienced manager, first at EY and since 2001 at ABB, where he is Group Head of Tax.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Our thanks go to Rudolf Marty for his many years of constructive support for the company, his expertise and specialist knowledge, which he brought to every discussion. We are convinced that in Thomas Fürer we have found a personality whose profound knowledge, especially in the area of auditing, will be extremely valuable for ALSO. In addition, he stands for two topics that are key to our future path: transformation and digitalisation. His focus on results and strong communication skills make him an excellent sparring partner in our further development."

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change /

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.