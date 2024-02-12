TORONTO, ONTARIO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES SECTION WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

("Amaroq” or the "Company”)

Proposed Fundraising

TORONTO, ONTARIO - 12 February 2024 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic energy transition mineral assets in Southern Greenland, confirms, further to its announcement on 11 February 2024, its intention to conduct a placing and subscription of new common shares ("Common Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately £30.0 million (equivalent to approximately C$51.0 million or ISK5.2 billion) (the "Fundraising”) at a price of 74 pence (C$1.25, ISK127) per new Common Share (the "Placing Price”), with the net proceeds being used to accelerate development and exploration activities. As announced on 11 February, the Company has already received indications of interest from investors in excess of £30.0 million at the Placing Price.

Highlights

The approximately £30.0 million Fundraising will consist of: A proposed placing of new Common Shares (the " UK Placing Shares ”) with new and existing institutional investors (the " UK Placing ”), at the Placing Price; A proposed placing of new depositary receipts representing new Common Shares (the " Icelandic Placing Shares ”) with new and existing investors (the " Icelandic Placing ”), at the Placing Price; and A proposed private placement of new Common Shares (the " Canadian Subscription Shares ”, together with the UK Placing Shares and the Icelandic Placing Shares, the " Fundraising Shares ”) by certain existing institutional investors and a director of the Company at the Placing Price (the " Canadian Subscription ”). The Director has committed to subscribe for approximately £2.0 million (equivalent to C$3.4 million or ISK 343 million) in the Fundraising.

Net proceeds from the Fundraising will be used to accelerate mining of the Target Block at the Company’s cornerstone Nalunaq gold project ("Nalunaq”) and other associated works to enable a smoother transition to nameplate capacity of 300 tonnes per day to the processing plant, installation of a flotation circuit and dry-stack tailings facility ("DSTF”) to increase recoveries, as well as provide funding to accelerate exploration during 2024 across the Company’s Vagar, Nanoq and Gardaq JV licences.





Details of the Fundraising

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (" Stifel ”) is acting as sole bookrunner and broker on the UK Placing. Stifel is also acting as the Company’s nominated adviser.

”) is acting as sole bookrunner and broker on the UK Placing. Stifel is also acting as the Company’s nominated adviser. Landsbankinn hf. (" Landsbankinn ”) and Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. (" Fossar ”) are acting as joint bookrunners on the Icelandic Placing and Landsbankinn is acting as underwriter.

”) and Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. (" ”) are acting as joint bookrunners on the Icelandic Placing and Landsbankinn is acting as underwriter. In relation to the UK Placing: The UK Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process (the " Bookbuild ”) to be conducted by Stifel, which will launch immediately following the release of this announcement and will be made available to eligible institutional investors subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 February 2024, however Stifel and the Company reserve the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice; The UK Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (collectively, the " Announcement ”); and The UK Placing is conditional, amongst other things, upon the Icelandic Placing not having been terminated prior to admission of the Fundraising Shares to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc (" AIM ”) and the receipt of conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ”) for the listing of the Fundraising Shares.

Landsbankinn has agreed to underwrite the Fundraising by up to £10 million guaranteeing to the Company participation in the Fundraising in the maximum amount of £30 million, with the commitment to procure subscribers or itself subscribe for new Common Shares to be delivered as Depositary Receipts amounting to an amount equal to the difference between £20 million and £30 million, or its equivalent in ISK.

Allocations in the UK Placing are at the absolute discretion of Stifel, in consultation with the Company. The number of Fundraising Shares will be determined following completion of the Bookbuild by agreement between the Company and Stifel. Allocations in the Icelandic Placing are at the absolute discretion of the Company. Details of the number of Fundraising Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq, commented:

"We are investing to increase recoveries at Nalunaq and to accelerate our exploration plans in our strategic mineral acreage across Southern Greenland, which has become one of the last frontiers for Western governments and companies to secure scaled supply of strategic minerals so desperately needed for the energy transition. By further de-risking the development of Nalunaq whilst also advancing exploration in both gold and strategic minerals, we believe we can deliver value for shareholders. It is a very exciting time to be the largest acreage holder in Southern Greenland.”

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Bookrunner, Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Landsbankinn hf. (Joint Bookrunner and Underwriter)

Ellert Arnarson

+354 410 4000

Fossar Investment Bank hf. (Joint Bookrunner)

Þórður Ágúst Hlynsson

Þórunn Ólafsdóttir

+354 522 4000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Background to and Reasons for the Fundraising

The Company’s strategy is to leverage its first mover advantage in Greenland, underpinned by the previously producing Nalunaq project, to build a full-cycle mining company, delivering long term shareholder value and providing significant upside potential through its land bank of high-impact gold and strategic minerals exploration assets. Amaroq has been listed on the TSX-V since July 2017, AIM since July 2020, First North between November 2022 to September 2023 and the Icelandic Exchange since September 2023.

The Company acquired the Nalunaq gold project in 2015 and has made significant progress since this time in expanding the extent of the resource base through drilling, incorporating a new geological model (the Dolerite Dyke model) to better understand the distribution of the high-grade ore, building a new 50-person winterized camp to allow full-year activities, and acquiring and otherwise progressing much of the infrastructure required to bring Nalunaq into production. During this time, Amaroq has also been able to acquire the largest package of mineral rights in southern Greenland with a number of assets that are highly prospective for gold and strategic minerals. The addition of strategic minerals into the portfolio provides significant growth potential, as these metals and minerals, such as copper, nickel, titanium and graphite, are critical for increased electrification as part of the world’s decarbonisation strategy and as independent supply continues to become an increasing focus for nations globally.

Key developments at Nalunaq since AIM admission in 2020 include:

Infrastructure: since admission, Amaroq has completed a significant proportion of Nalunaq’s required infrastructure, with 60% of major processing plant equipment procured, a 50-person all weather exploration camp constructed and commissioned, critical surface mobile equipment purchased and supporting infrastructure either purchased or commercially and technically evaluated.

since admission, Amaroq has completed a significant proportion of Nalunaq’s required infrastructure, with 60% of major processing plant equipment procured, a 50-person all weather exploration camp constructed and commissioned, critical surface mobile equipment purchased and supporting infrastructure either purchased or commercially and technically evaluated. Third Party Engineering Study: Halyard Inc. (Halyard) was engaged to complete a third party engineering study on Nalunaq’s development costs including the process plant, mobile equipment, surface infrastructure, permanent camp and associated logistics and engineering. The study concluded that the advanced engineering of the overall project is now to Feasibility Study level based on the Canadian requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project (" NI 43-101 ”).

Halyard Inc. (Halyard) was engaged to complete a third party engineering study on Nalunaq’s development costs including the process plant, mobile equipment, surface infrastructure, permanent camp and associated logistics and engineering. The study concluded that the advanced engineering of the overall project is now to Feasibility Study level based on the Canadian requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project (" ”). The Dolerite Dyke Model: Amaroq has worked with SRK Consulting to develop a robust Mineral Resource estimation technique for Nalunaq. This included the development of the Dolerite Dyke Model to account for the high-grade variability from core sampling (the ‘nugget effect’) in order to better reflect the full resource potential at Nalunaq. The model allows the geological results to be incorporated into the Halyard engineering study in order to move the project towards independent technical studies to support further development.

Amaroq has worked with SRK Consulting to develop a robust Mineral Resource estimation technique for Nalunaq. This included the development of the Dolerite Dyke Model to account for the high-grade variability from core sampling (the ‘nugget effect’) in order to better reflect the full resource potential at Nalunaq. The model allows the geological results to be incorporated into the Halyard engineering study in order to move the project towards independent technical studies to support further development. Resource Growth through Drilling: Amaroq has drilled approximately 23,924 metres at Nalunaq since it listed on AIM and, incorporating learnings from the new Dolerite Dyke model, has identified two new high-grade zones, namely Valley Block and Welcome Block, taking the total number of identified high grade zones at the asset to five. The Valley Block is now expected to be one of the key targets for initial development. As a result of drilling in the 2020 and 2021 field seasons, Amaroq announced on 6 September 2022 that it had increased its total Inferred Mineral Resource by 30% contained gold, with a 50% increase in average grade, since the previous estimate reported in 2020. The resource now sits at 355 Kt @ 28.0 g/t Au for 320 Koz gold, putting the project in the top 2% of projects globally in terms of reported gold resource grade.

Amaroq has drilled approximately 23,924 metres at Nalunaq since it listed on AIM and, incorporating learnings from the new Dolerite Dyke model, has identified two new high-grade zones, namely Valley Block and Welcome Block, taking the total number of identified high grade zones at the asset to five. The Valley Block is now expected to be one of the key targets for initial development. As a result of drilling in the 2020 and 2021 field seasons, Amaroq announced on 6 September 2022 that it had increased its total Inferred Mineral Resource by 30% contained gold, with a 50% increase in average grade, since the previous estimate reported in 2020. The resource now sits at 355 Kt @ 28.0 g/t Au for 320 Koz gold, putting the project in the top 2% of projects globally in terms of reported gold resource grade. Debt Financing: Amaroq has raised a US$50.9 million senior secured package comprising a US$18.5 million term loan, US$22.4 convertible notes, and a US$10 million overrun loan to fund the transition of the Company’s Nalunaq mining licence from a bulk sample trial mining development plan to staged, full scale production of gold doré on site by bringing forward construction of a processing plant and associated infrastructure.

Amaroq has raised a US$50.9 million senior secured package comprising a US$18.5 million term loan, US$22.4 convertible notes, and a US$10 million overrun loan to fund the transition of the Company’s Nalunaq mining licence from a bulk sample trial mining development plan to staged, full scale production of gold doré on site by bringing forward construction of a processing plant and associated infrastructure. Mining Contract Awarded: Amaroq has signed a contract mining agreement with Thyssen Schachtbau GmbH and a procurement and supply chain support agreement with Tamarack Mining Services to support the restart of Nalunaq.

Amaroq has signed a contract mining agreement with Thyssen Schachtbau GmbH and a procurement and supply chain support agreement with Tamarack Mining Services to support the restart of Nalunaq. Delivering on our ESG mandate: The Company has worked hard over the period to update its Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA”) and Social Impact Assessment ("SIA”), and will continue to do so over the coming months in line with the terms of its exploitation licence.





Following the Company’s progress outlined above, Nalunaq has transitioned to a full restart operation with mine rehabilitation works having commenced during Q4 2023 following detailed design work, site preparation, procurement of remaining long-lead items and camp upgrades. Key contracting processes are almost complete and overall engineering for the processing plant is 85% complete. During 2024 the Company is expected to commence trial mining at 100 tonnes per day which will deliver first gold from the process plant. Preparation for a phased ramp-up to 300 tonnes per day process plant design capacity will continue throughout the year. The Company also recently commenced the public consultation process for the draft EIA and SIA report on Nalunaq and is expected to close the consultation process by March 1, 2024.

Through ongoing work with its internal technical management and external consultants, the Company has identified several initiatives to enhance Nalunaq’s restart which will require additional funding. The main initiative is accelerating development of the Target Block which will undergo trial mining in conjunction with the Mountain Block. As currently designed, the Mountain Block will only deliver c.100 tpd to the process plant which has nameplate capacity of 300 tpd, resulting in intermittent operation of the plant. The acceleration of Target Block will allow for 350 days of operations at 300 tpd, thus right-sizing mining operations for optimal plant utilization. This is expected to have a significant impact on unit costs as ~75-80% of process plant costs are estimated to be fixed. The Company also plans to invest in infrastructure extensions to allow the two blocks to be mined concurrently and begin preparatory works at the South & Valley Blocks to ensure a smooth transition and a 300 tpd mining rate, when mining of the Mountain Block is complete. This will include de-watering of the existing workings and underground mapping and exploration.

The second major identified initiative involves the installation of the flotation circuit and the DSTF which is expected to deliver increased recoveries from 79.5% to 94%.

Outside of Nalunaq development, the Company also plans to accelerate certain advanced exploration at the Company’s high priority gold targets, including scout drilling at the Vagar and Nalunaq satellite areas, targeting additional resources to feed the mill at Nalunaq as well as a drill programme at Nanoq to prepare for a maiden resource. In addition, proceeds will fund the Company’s share of the Gardaq Joint Venture with GCAM LP to expedite strategic metals target generation, including an an aerial geophysics survey and expanded drilling programme at Sava to target copper porphyry mineralization, and a drill programme at Stendalen to define the full extent of the copper and nickel mineralization.

Sources and Uses of Proceeds

The net use of proceeds from the Fundraising will be used to fund the accelerated development of the Target Block, infrastructure investment to allow for the mining of two blocks simultaneously, preparatory works at the South & Valley Blocks, installation of the flotation circuit and DSTF, and accelerated exploration at Vagar/Nanoq and the Gardaq joint venture. By further de-risking the development of Nalunaq and advancing exploration activities across Amaroq’s gold and strategic minerals portfolio, the Company intends to enhance value creation in anticipation of delivering shareholder returns.

Proceeds CAD$ millions ISK millions GBP millions Exchange rate? ? CAD:ISK 102.064? CAD:GBP 0.587? Fundraising 51.10 5,215.47? 30.00 Transaction Costs (1.55) (158.2) (0.91) Total Net Proceeds 49.55 5,057.27 29.09





Uses of Net Proceeds CAD$ millions ISK millions GBP millions Exchange rate? ? CAD:ISK 102.064? CAD:GBP 0.587? Acceleration of Target Block? 12.33? 1,258.45? 7.24? Infrastructure Extension to Mine 2 Blocks 7.02? 716.49? 4.12? South Block / Valley Block Preparation ? 3.75? 382.74? 2.20? Dry Stack Tailing Facility and Flotation 18.72? 1,910.64? 10.99? Exploration for strategic minerals and gold 7.73 788.95 4.54 Total Uses of Net Proceeds 49.55 5,057.27 29.09

As a result of the Fundraising, the Company will become net debt free.

In case of oversubscription of the Fundraising, the Company may increase the offer size with the use of additional proceeds to be focused on further exploration at Vagar and Nanoq and a capital injection into its Gardaq joint venture.

Bookbuild

Stifel is acting as sole bookrunner and broker on the UK Placing. Stifel is also acting as the Company’s nominated adviser. Landsbankinn and Fossar are acting as joint bookrunners on the Icelandic Placing, and Landsbankinn is acting as underwriter.

The Bookbuild for the UK Placing will launch immediately following the release of this Announcement. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 February 2024, but Stifel and the Company reserve the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice.

The UK Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.

The number of Fundraising Shares will be determined following completion of the Bookbuild by agreement between the Company and Stifel. Allocations in the UK Placing are at the absolute discretion of Stifel, in consultation with the Company, and will be confirmed orally or by email following the close of the Bookbuild. Details of the Fundraising Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

By choosing to participate in the UK Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire UK Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendices) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions of the UK Placing contained here, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix.

Applications will be made for admission of the Fundraising Shares to trading on (a) AIM; (b) the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market (the "Icelandic Exchange”); and (c) the TSX-V, with listing subject to the conditional approval of the TSX-V and the Company satisfying all of the requirements of the TSX-V. It is currently expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Fundraising Shares will commence, on AIM at 8.00 a.m. GMT on 23 February 2024, on the Icelandic Exchange at 9.30 a.m. UTC on 23 February 2024 and on the TSX-V at 9:30 a.m. ET on 23 February 2024 (or in each case such other date as may be agreed between the Company and Stifel).

Related Party Transaction

A Directors of the Company has indicated their intention to participate in the Canadian Subscription for approximately £2.0 million (equivalent to C$3.4 million or ISK 343 million) in aggregate. As such, the Canadian Subscription will constitute a "related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101”) and within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the TSX-V rules.

Related party transactions require the Company to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval unless exemptions from these requirements are available under applicable Canadian securities laws. With respect to the Canadian Subscription, the Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the securities distributed to, and the consideration received from, interested parties does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the expected closing of the Canadian Subscription as participation of the insiders had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wishes to close on an expedited basis for business reasons.

Unless stated otherwise, all amounts are based on ISK:GBP of 173.34 and C$:GBP of 1.6996 as at 9 February 2024.

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation licence including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nalunaq A/S. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Qualified Person Statement

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Dr Lucy Roberts, MAusIMM (CP), Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), SRK Consulting (UK) Limited an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. Dr Roberts has approved the disclosure herein.

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for the Company and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Use of a Standard

The resource information included within this announcement is reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) as required by CIM Definition Standards.

Inside Information

The information contained within this Announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 as it forms part of the law of England and Wales by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company’s obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation. Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and will no longer constitute inside information.

Attachment