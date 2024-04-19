Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 08:00:00

Proposed Increase in Size of Offer for Subscription and Re-Opening of Offer for Subscription to Further Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Proposed Increase in Size of Offer for Subscription and Re-Opening of Offer for Subscription to Further Applications

Further to the announcement released by Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) on 19 March 2024 relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £50 million (£35 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the ‘Offer’), the Company is pleased to announce that it intends, due to investor demand, to increase the size of the Offer from £50 million to £85 million in the 2024/2025 tax year (the ‘Offer Increase’) and to reopen the Offer to further applications on a date to be announced.

Pursuant to an agreement relating to the Offer Increase between inter alia, the Company and Octopus Investments Limited, the Company’s investment manager (the ‘Manager’), which constitutes a smaller related party transaction within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the Manager will receive:

  • an initial charge of 3 per cent. of the gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company; and

  • a further charge of up to 2.5 per cent of gross funds raised under the Offer by the Company from investors who have not invested their money through a financial intermediary ("Direct Investors”); and

  • an additional ongoing charge of 0.5% of the net asset value of the investment amount received by the Company under the Offer from Direct Investors, payable for up to nine years, provided the Direct Investors continue to hold the shares subscribed for under the Offer.

Applicants whose valid applications are received prior to 5pm on 31 May 2024 will benefit from the costs of the Offer being reduced by 2%. Applicants whose valid applications are received after 31 May 2024 and prior to 5pm on 28 June 2024 will benefit from the costs of the Offer being reduced by 1%. Applicants will receive these reductions in the form of additional new shares, which will be paid for by the Manager.

In addition, Applicants who are existing shareholders of any Octopus managed VCT will be entitled to a 1% loyalty discount, this discount is available throughout the full duration of the fundraise. Applicants will receive this reduction in the form of additional new shares, which will be paid for by the Manager.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC 0,49 7,40% Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen