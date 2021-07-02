Proposed new refund requirements open for public review and comment

GATINEAU, QC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) today announced that its proposed Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which would provide new refund requirements, are now published in Part I of the Canada Gazette for public review and comment.

These proposed regulations, that would apply to all future flights to, from and within Canada, including connecting flights, aim to protect passengers by requiring airlines to provide passengers with refunds in the event of flight cancellations or lengthy delays, outside the airline's control, that prevent it from ensuring that passengers complete their itinerary within a reasonable time.

How to comment

The text of the proposed regulations is available in Part I of the Canada Gazette. For a quick summary, consult the CTA's Highlights of Proposed Airline Refund Requirements. Comments can be submitted to Consultations-aeriennes.Air-Consultations@otc-cta.gc.ca until August 31, 2021.

Consultation process

On December 21, 2020, the CTA launched a consultation seeking feedback on the specifics of the new requirements. During the consultation process, the CTA received a total of 119 submissions– 100 submissions from members of the public, 11 submissions from airlines and other industry representatives, four submissions from consumer advocates and four from travel agencies and insurance industry representatives. The CTA has released its What We Heard Report, summarizing the input received.

Quote

"We thank all those who participated in the CTA's consultation for their valuable input and look forward to getting more feedback during this next phase of the consultation process. The CTA aims to finalize the Regulations by autumn 2021.''

France Pégeot, Chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency

Next steps

All the input received following the publication of the proposed regulations in Part I of the Canada Gazette will be given careful consideration, and the CTA may propose adjustments based on this feedback. Once approved by CTA Members and the Governor in Council (Cabinet), final regulations will be published in Part II of the Canada Gazette. The CTA aims to finalize the Regulations by autumn 2021.

About the CTA

The Canadian Transportation Agency is an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator that has, with respect to all matters necessary for the exercise of its jurisdiction, all the powers of a superior court. The CTA has three core mandates: helping to keep the national transportation system running efficiently and smoothly, protecting the fundamental right of persons with disabilities to accessible transportation services, and providing consumer protection for air passengers. To help advance these mandates, the CTA makes and enforces ground rules that establish the rights and responsibilities of transportation service providers and users and level the playing field among competitors, resolves disputes using a range of tools from facilitation and mediation to arbitration and adjudication, and ensures that transportation providers and users are aware of their rights and responsibilities and how the CTA can help them.

