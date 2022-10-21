PROPOSED UPDATE TO THE CORPORATE HOLDING STRUCTURE

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces the proposed implementation of an updated corporate holding structure, as an enabler of its global strategic ambition. This proposed update will involve a top holding company in Bermuda and is the result of a thorough legal and capital structure review.

The update of the holding structure enables Flow Traders to become more competitive as a global, next generation liquidity provider, particularly in relation to regulatory capital management. Different capital requirements will apply following the update of the holding structure which are expected to expand Flow Traders’ strategic growth options. Furthermore, it will create a more level playing field with global peers with respect to the regulatory capital framework.

Following the update of the holding structure, Flow Traders will retain its existing global footprint with no change to day-to-day operations. This includes a substantial presence in the Netherlands as well as maintaining a listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The update of the holding structure does not change Flow Traders’ tax residence in the Netherlands and Flow Traders continues to apply its policy of pursuing the principle that tax should follow the business. Therefore, Flow Traders will continue to pay taxes in those countries where profits are earned, predominantly in the Netherlands. Flow Traders’ regulated entities will continue to be subject to supervision by their respective regulators.

As a top holding company domicile, Bermuda has been selected by Flow Traders and by numerous other financial services companies as it offers a well-established and respected legal jurisdiction, while offering Flow Traders the ability to execute its growth plans and continue all major elements of its current governance. The proposed update of the holding structure has received the unanimous support of Flow Traders’ Management and Supervisory Board members. In line with Bermuda law, the top holding company will have a one-tier Board structure, comprised of executive and non-executive directors, including the independent Chairman.

Flow Traders has obtained an unconditional declaration of no objection from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) in connection with the update of the corporate holding structure. The proposed update is subject to shareholder and certain other regulatory approvals.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Flow Traders will propose the update to the corporate holding structure to shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting, scheduled to take place on Friday 2 December 2022 at 14.00 CET. This meeting will be held virtuallyi. The detailed convening notice, agenda and other documentation relating to the meeting can be found at: www.flowtraders.com/investors/corporate-governance/agm.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

i The meeting will be held on a virtual basis unless the temporary legislation which allows for such virtual meetings is no longer in force at the time of the EGM, in which case the meeting will take place physically in the Auditorium at the INIT Building at Jacob Bontiusplaats 9, 1018 LL Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

