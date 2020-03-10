Proprietor of "The Birkman Method" Guides Readers Towards Improved Interpersonal Connection

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Birkman, Chairman and CEO of behavioral and occupational assessment company, Birkman International, today announced the publication of Creatures of Contact: Why You Need More Than a Personality Test. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Creatures of Contact explores the rise of loneliness in our technologically-connected world and how to combat it using "The Birkman Method" – the philosophy rooted in organizational and social psychology upon which Birkman built her company and career. Providing a comprehensive assessment of interpersonal and occupational strengths to address issues of appreciative awareness, The Birkman Method helps individuals discover not only who they are, but how to connect with others. Through its examination of modern human connection, Creatures of Contact provides readers with a more accurate understanding of themselves and those around them so they can become stronger leaders, more effective coworkers, and happier spouses or parents.

"We humans remain social creatures, born to crave human contact and designed for connection that's not limited to a device or a screen. For our people to come alive and rise to their highest levels, some caring human contact remains a valuable part of the equation," Birkman said.

Creatures of Contact: Why You Need More Than a Personality Test is available on Amazon.com today.

About Sharon Birkman

Sharon Birkman is Chairman and CEO of Birkman International. Previously, Sharon was President and CEO of the company. Sharon has received multiple awards and recognition, including a "Power 50 Woman" designation by the National Council for Diversity and Inclusion and the Houston Business Journal's "Women Who Mean Business" award in 2018, and the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016.

