ProProfs Acquires Survey Software Provider Qualaroo

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProProfs (https://www.ProProfs.com), a leading provider of SaaS products, announced today that it has acquired Qualaroo (https://www.Qualaroo.com), a survey software provider.

Qualaroo software helps companies with conversion rate optimization and user feedback using in-context surveys. Qualaroo makes it possible to intelligently target interactions by time on page, pages visited, number of site visits, referring source, or any internal data.

Qualaroo software has been used on websites like LinkedIn, Zillow, Lenovo, eBay, and TripAdvisor. Qualaroo Nudges, proprietary survey technology, has been viewed more than 15 billion times and delivered insights from more than 100 million users.

ProProfs acquisitions include HelpIQ (2015), Live2Support (2015), and Project Bubble (2016). Qualaroo fits nicely into ProProfs suite of customer support software and survey tools, which include ProProfs Survey Maker, ProProfs Quiz Maker, and ProProfs Help Desk.

"We have been building our survey tools since 2012, and are excited to add Qualaroo's unique functionality to our portfolio," said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. "We actually used Qualaroo back when it was KISSmetrics to develop several of our own products, including ProProfs Quiz Maker, and we are excited about the customer segment that Qualaroo software will open up for us."

Qualaroo, originally KISSinsights, was launched in 2010, co-founded by web marketing expert Hiten Shah. It was so successful that in 2012 it was spun off and acquired by growth hacking guru Sean Ellis, who renamed it Qualaroo. Most recently it was run by Scaleworks, a B2B SaaS focused venture equity firm. ProProfs is proud to give Qualaroo its "forever home" as part of the ProProfs family of customer support software and survey tools.

The proprietary Qualaroo Nudge™ technology can be used on websites, mobile sites, and in-app to ask just the right questions at the right time, without being intrusive. It's based on years of research, key findings, and optimizations.

The lightweight code can be installed once, doesn't require any additional coding, and never slows the site down. Sentiment analysis powered by IBM WATSON turns free-form text into organized, useable data. Qualaroo insights drive better business results like improving website conversion rates, increasing product engagement, reducing churn, and more.

About ProProfs

ProProfs is a cloud-based SaaS company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. ProProfs hosts more than 1,000,000 pages of content in 70+ languages and is a leading platform for online training and assessment with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes. ProProfs products include Quiz, Survey, Online Training, Knowledge Base, Live Chat, Project Management, and more. ProProfs empowers users to work better, get smarter employees, and create happier customers. Visit our website.

SOURCE ProProfs