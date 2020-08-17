PROS Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Pros in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

"We are honored to be named to the Microsoft Inner Circle for a second year in a row,” said John Connolly Jr., PROS Vice President, Global Alliances and Partners. "PROS and Microsoft solutions are better together, delivering exceptional value in how we solve business challenges for our customers. Whether it is through Microsoft Inner Circle, Microsoft ISV Connect or other joint development initiatives, we continue to help customers maximize investments in Dynamics 365, spur Azure adoption and further foster productivity as businesses globally redefine a new normal.”

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize PROS for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

PROS Pricing, Selling and Commerce solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, PROS solutions deliver speed, precision and consistency for customers transforming their businesses through digital selling initiatives to ensure long-term leadership in their respective markets.

"The relationship we have built with Microsoft over the years is a true partnership that continues to fuel PROS market and growth strategy,” continued Connolly. "We look forward to exploring all avenues to further drive digital transformation globally.”

