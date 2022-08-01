|
01.08.2022 14:30:00
PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for August 2022
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in August 2022.
KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO
Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Monday, August 8, 2022|Fireside Chat at 1:00 - 1:25 PM EDT
Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Virtual Format
Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Wednesday, August 10, 2022|Fireside Chat at 2:05-2:45PM EDT
A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the Pros Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005230/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Pros gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pros stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Pros präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Pros zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pros legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Pros gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Pros gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Pros stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pros Holdings IncShs
|23,40
|0,00%