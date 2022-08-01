Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 14:30:00

PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for August 2022

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in August 2022.

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO
Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Monday, August 8, 2022|Fireside Chat at 1:00 - 1:25 PM EDT

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Virtual Format
Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Wednesday, August 10, 2022|Fireside Chat at 2:05-2:45PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the Pros Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pros Holdings IncShs 23,40 0,00% Pros Holdings IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen