PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for May 2022

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in-person at the following investment conferences in May 2022.

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference | Westin Grand Central Hotel | New York, NY

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 1:30-2:10 PM EDT

J.P. Morgan 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference | Westin Boston Seaport District | Boston, MA

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 1:50-2:25 PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the Pros Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

