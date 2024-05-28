PROS Announces Investor Conference Schedule for June 2024

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2024.

Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference | Boston, MA

Andres Reiner, President & CEO and Belinda Overdeput, Head of Investor Relations

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | Fireside Chat at 8:35 AM – 9:05 AM ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference | New York, NY

Andres Reiner, President & CEO and Belinda Overdeput, Head of Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 | Fireside Chat at 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM ET

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, Pros helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

