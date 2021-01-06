PROS Appoints Martin Simoncic as Chief Customer Officer

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Martin Simoncic, a seasoned leader with deep expertise in customer success and professional services, has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Reporting directly to Les Rechan, Pros Chief Operating Officer, Simoncic will lead the Customer Experience and Engagement (CEE) organization to drive end-to-end customer engagement and platform adoption to further support the company’s aggressive growth plan.

In this role, Simoncic will be responsible for customer success, customer support, professional services, training and enablement on a global basis. He succeeds John C.P. Allessio, Executive Vice President and CCO, who will retire from the company in mid-January 2021.

As PROS first CCO, Allessio defined the CEE organization and implemented key customer-facing functions, along with next-generation business partner enablement programs, to further transform the PROS customer experience on a global basis. His key accomplishments span the launch of the Customer Success value and adoption practice, evolution of customer training curriculum and certification, redefining of Professional Services practices for B2B and Travel portfolios, as well as advancement and integration of the PROS Customer Support model.

"John has made a great impact on both our customers and partners at PROS,” said Rechan. "Through effective leadership and relentless focus on customer success, he established the CEE functions and programs needed to drive broad adoption of our AI technology platform and deliver greater lifetime value of PROS solutions. I am grateful for the contributions John has made.”

Simoncic rejoins PROS after serving as Vice President, Customer Success and Professional Services at Vertafore, where he was responsible for driving high-velocity onboarding and adoption across its customer base of 20,000+.

Prior to Vertafore, Simoncic spent 11 years at PROS, where he started as an Implementation Consultant leading many of the company’s largest implementations. During his tenure at PROS, he served in a number of roles including VP of Professional Services, where he led the global B2B professional services team through periods of high growth, and VP of Product Management, where he had the opportunity to define and drive B2B product strategy forward during the company’s transition to SaaS.

Simoncic also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Rice University’s Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business, educating graduate students on the key strategic and tactical concepts of advanced pricing, omnichannel optimization and revenue management.

"Martin is a proven leader who brings extensive experience and deep passion for customer adoption and retention,” continued Rechan. "Added to this is Martin’s appreciation for our rich history and culture at PROS, which best positions him to lead a diverse, global team to further support our customers and partners along a continuum to achieve the greatest lifetime value of PROS solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Martin back to PROS.”

"I am excited to join PROS at a time when the company is laser-focused on deepening its customer-centric culture and prioritizing consistent delivery of business outcomes and outperformance for each and every customer,” said Simoncic. "I look forward to leading knowledgeable and successful teams that collectively impact the end-to-end customer experience and defining the next-level strategies and programs that enable PROS to drive enhanced customer engagement, value and adoption at scale.”

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

