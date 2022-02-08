PROS Extends Collaboration with Microsoft with New Strategic Alliances Agreement to Accelerate Adoption of AI-powered Digital Selling

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) today announced a five-year strategic alliances agreement with Microsoft as an extension to its existing relationship. The go-to-market agreement accelerates mass market adoption of true end-to-end digital selling technology and strategies so that companies can achieve more consistent revenue streams, greater customer engagement and sustained business resiliency.

As businesses continue to adopt digital sales technologies to help them compete in today’s rapidly changing environment, Gartner predicts that 75% of B2B sales organizations will augment their traditional playbooks with AI-guided selling solutions by 20251. The combination of Pros Platform market-leading configure price quote and price optimization and management capabilities and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales are poised to meet this market demand, with PROS Smart Configure Price Quote and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management serving as the AI-powered pricing and selling fabric allowing Microsoft Business Applications to embed its capabilities into each selling experience. The solution, built on the Azure cloud computing platform, delivers the most comprehensive, intelligent solution to create AI-powered personalized offers within their existing Dynamics 365 sales motion, reducing friction so that companies can deliver winning offers, faster.

"B2B businesses have accepted the fact that they must continue to extend digital selling technology investments if they are to engage customers how, when and where they want to engage and meet tomorrow’s business challenges,” said John Connolly Jr., PROS Global Vice President, Alliances and Partners. "By working with Microsoft to fuel the adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 through proven CPQ and price optimization capabilities, we will not only deliver the most comprehensive and seamless solution to market, but deliver the technology sales teams rely upon to optimize their time and best engage customers so they can achieve more profitable sales growth.”

Additionally, PROS will also address next-generation digital selling use cases defined by Microsoft Industry Solutions, including the latest vertical cloud, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing. The combination of Dynamics 365 and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote enables manufacturers to sell even the most complex of products from within Dynamic 365 for Sales, ensuring salespeople can execute flawless business processes faster.

"In today’s competitive markets, businesses rely on speed, consistency and personalization to deliver successful business outcomes and buyer experiences,” said Casey McGee, Vice President of Global ISV Partner Sales at Microsoft. "The Microsoft Cloud is the most complete technology stack and provides an incredible platform for innovation. The combination of PROS Smart Configure Price Quote and Smart Price Optimization solutions used with Microsoft Dynamics 365, the only business platform that natively integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Azure Cloud Services and Microsoft Power platform, provides unparalleled integration across systems and processes. Together, they provide an end-to-end digital sales experience to meet the broad needs of the market and focused use cases of key industries.”

Companies can access PROS Smart Configure Price Quote via the Azure Marketplace.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

1 Gartner Sales Predicts 2022: The Digital Evolution of B2B Sales

