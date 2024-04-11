PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 4:45 PM ET to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6026.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 10188161.

About PROS

