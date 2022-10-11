PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:59 PM ET at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13733111.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, Pros advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

