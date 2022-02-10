PROS Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Configure, Price Quote for Fifth Consecutive Year

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) in Q1 2022, marking the fifth year of consecutive ShortList validation for Pros and its ability to deliver on critical digital selling transformation requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

PROS Smart Configure Price Quote accelerates the sales process and provides a powerful, intuitive tool for sales reps enabling them to respond to customer quotes with professional, personalized proposals within minutes. With PROS Smart Configure Price Quote, sales reps are empowered with state-of-the-art AI capabilities to easily find and tailor product recommendations, identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities and proactively mitigate churn risk.

"Today’s B2B buyers demand seamless, personalized, omnichannel experiences and organizations are competing on customer experience to win and retain customers,” said PROS Vice President of Product and Solution Marketing Nadine Pyter. "PROS Smart Configure Price Quote powers all types of selling models and buying motions—from spot sales to subscriptions and from crafting sales agreements to enabling self-service product configuration—using AI-powered quoting capabilities that personalize product recommendations, customer-specific configurations and optimize pricing so that reps win more deals faster and more profitably. We are honored to be recognized by Constellation Research for our superior ability to meet these market requirements.”

"The business model shift to digital channels requires enterprise class CPQ solutions,” said R "Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "The PROS Smart Configure Price Quote solution is often chosen by prospects and clients due to its performance and scalability across the PROS Platform, proven artificial intelligence capabilities and ability to support an omnichannel digital strategy.”

PROS Smart Configure Price Quote is part of the PROS Platform, a unified SaaS Platform that enables business leaders to implement a harmonized omnichannel selling experience that sits at the center of every customer offer—the intersection of product, price, and place—providing buyers with fast, personalized offers that make every transaction more profitable.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes.

