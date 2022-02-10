PROS Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization for Fifth Consecutive Year

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization in Q1 2022, marking the fifth year of consecutive ShortList validation for Pros and its ability to deliver on critical digital selling transformation requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management enables businesses to optimize up to billions of unique prices in real-time to meet the complex conditions of each buying interaction. By taking into consideration each customer account status, available products, market conditions and purchasing channel, PROS AI-powered pricing solutions deliver a market-relevant price every time, while ensuring a harmonized pricing strategy designed to achieve sales and margin growth.

"Today’s rapidly changing market conditions demand that businesses respond with speed and agility to deliver market-relevant pricing across all channels in real-time to improve margin and profitability,” said PROS Vice President of Product and Solution Marketing Nadine Pyter. "PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management provides businesses with complete visibility into market dynamics—such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, changing inventory levels, and shifting customer demand—and the tools they need to simplify and execute price adjustments at the speed of their business. We are honored to be recognized by Constellation Research for our superior ability to meet these market demands.”

"The business model shift to digital channels requires enterprise class pricing optimization solutions,” said R "Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Prospects and clients choose PROS proven AI-powered price optimization for ease of use, regulatory compliance, scalability within the PROS Platform and the ability to support multiple pricing models, including negotiated and non-negotiated ecommerce pricing.”

PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management is part of the PROS Platform, a unified SaaS Platform that enables business leaders to implement a harmonized omnichannel selling experience that sits at the center of every customer offer—the intersection of product, price and place—providing buyers with fast, personalized offers that make every transaction more profitable.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

