PROS Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Global ISV Partner of the Year Award

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management and digital offer marketing solutions, today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft Global ISV Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honored among a global field of top partners for demonstrating excellence in AI innovation and deep collaboration with Microsoft to deliver differentiated and strategic value to customers through Microsoft’s Cloud Platform. ?

"We are honored to accept this award as a testament to our proven track record of delivering countless innovations with Microsoft to market over our 18+ year relationship,” said Pros President and CEO Andres Reiner. "Our joint development initiatives are unlocking greater capabilities and value for our customers as they pursue next levels of digital transformation and profitable growth.”

Reiner continued, "In this era of AI, we continue to listen and learn from our customers. PROS and Microsoft’s collaboration across generative and predictive AI will ensure that the transformation roadmap we create delivers the competitive advantage those customers demand. Make no mistake, the best from PROS and Microsoft is still to come.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen out of 4,700+ nominations from more than 100 countries.

The Microsoft Global ISV Partner of the Year Award recognizes the globally managed Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that has demonstrated strong customer focus and success by partnering deeply with Microsoft on a global scale.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Microsoft partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

