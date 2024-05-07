Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting completed

Pursuant to the Notice of 16 April 2024, an Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 7 May 2024.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



7 May 2024

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment