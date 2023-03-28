|
28.03.2023 15:33:43
Prosafe SE: Annual reporting for 2022
Today, Prosafe publishes its Annual report, Corporate Governance report, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and Remuneration report for 2022. In addition, the company presents the Transparency Act statement for 2022.
The reports are attached and also available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/ and on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/
Prosafe has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 28 March 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
