19.03.2024 12:18:40

Prosafe SE: Annual reporting for 2023

Today, Prosafe publishes its Annual report, Transparency Act Statement and Remuneration report for 2023. The Annual report for 2023 includes the annual accounts, the sustainability report and the corporate governance report.

The reports are attached and also available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/ and on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/

Prosafe has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 March 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO 
Phone: +47?952 03 886 

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


