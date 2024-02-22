22.02.2024 09:24:50

Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting completed

Pursuant to the Notice of 30 January 2024, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 22 February 2024.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

22 February 2024
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


