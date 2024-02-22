|
22.02.2024 09:24:50
Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting completed
Pursuant to the Notice of 30 January 2024, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 22 February 2024.
The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
22 February 2024
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|3,80
|-6,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.