20.12.2021 08:45:08
Prosafe SE: Financial restructuring completed
Reference is made to earlier information provided regarding the financial restructuring process of Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL"), latest on 17th December 2021.
Prosafe SE is pleased to confirm that the Step 2 Conversion as described in the prospectus is today implemented and as such that the financial restructuring is fully implemented and complete.
After finalization of the Step 1 Conversion and the Step 2 Conversion, including original share capital, the aggregate amount of 8,798,699,789 shares has been be issued and the share capital is now EUR 439,934,989.45.
Prosafe SE is looking forward to reporting its revitalized balance sheet in its Q4 2021 financial report on 10th February 2022.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 20 December 2021
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
