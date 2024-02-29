Prosafe SE: Grant of share options

Following the extraordinary general meeting held on 22 February 2024, the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe") will be granted options, while at the same time reducing the Board member remuneration.



The following primary insiders have been granted options:

Glen O. Rødland, Chair of the Board of Prosafe, through Gross Management AS: 100,000 options. Following the grant, Glen O. Rødland holds 100,000 share options and 228,667 shares in Prosafe through Gross Management AS.

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, member of the Board: 25,000 options. Following the grant, Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen holds 25,000 share options and 3 shares in Prosafe.

Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board: 25,000 options. Following the grant, Nina Tronstad holds 25,000 share options and 7,667 shares in Prosafe.

Halvard Idland, member of the Board: 25,000 options. Following the grant, Halvard Idland holds 25,000 share options and no shares in Prosafe.

Gunnar Winther Eliassen, member of the Board: 100,000 options. Following the grant, Gunnar Winther Eliassen holds 100,000 share options and no shares in Prosafe.

The options granted vest on 22 February 2026 and have a strike price of NOK 65.50. The options expire on 22 February 2027.

The options are non-tradeable and not transferable. Any options not exercised at the expiry date will lapse without compensation to the holder.



