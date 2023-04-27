|
27.04.2023 07:00:00
Prosafe SE: Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
After more than 6 years as CEO in Prosafe, Jesper Kragh Andresen, has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down as CEO. He will continue in his current role until his successor is in place. The Board has initiated a process to identify the next CEO of the Company.
Jesper Kragh Andresen says: ‘It has been a privilege to be part of the Prosafe team through these years. My near-term focus is to ensure the optimal running of Prosafe and at the same time contribute to a smooth transition to provide the best possible starting point for my successor.’
Glen O. Rødland, Chairman, says: ‘The Board wishes to thank Jesper for his contribution to Prosafe and the close collaboration for more than 6 years. He managed the company safely through the downturn in the energy industry and subsequently a financial restructuring of Prosafe. The company is now moving into a new phase and is well positioned for an expected upturn in the market from 2024 and onwards.’
The Board has engaged Russell Reynolds Associates in Oslo as an advisor in the recruitment process.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 27 April 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Glen O. Rødland, Chairman
Phone: +47 907 41 662
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|10,38
|-5,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen zum Monatsende
Der ATX konnte von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenausklang stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Käufer.