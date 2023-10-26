Prosafe SE: Key Information regarding the Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the announcement by Prosafe SE (the "Company") on 25 October 2023 regarding the private placement of new shares in the Company with gross proceeds in the amount of approximately NOK 350 million (the "Private Placement"). Subject to, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement, approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on or about 16 November 2023, approval and publication of a prospectus and prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher than the Offer Price as determined by the board of directors, the board of directors proposes to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 1 333 333 new shares at the Offer Price (the "Subsequent Offering"). A Subsequent Offering shall, if made, and on the basis of the prospectus, be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 25 October 2023, as registered in the Company's register of shareholders with Euronext Securities Oslo on 27 October 2023, and who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders are expected to be granted non-tradable subscription rights. Oversubscription and subscription without subscription rights are not allowed. The subscription period in a Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after publication of the prospectus. The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering.



Date for announcement of terms: 25 October 2023



Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 25 October 2023



First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 26 October 2023



Record date: 27 October 2023





Maximum number of new shares: 1 333 333



Subscription price: NOK 60 per share



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 26 October 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Reese McNeel, CEO (interim)

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.