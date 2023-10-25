|
25.10.2023 15:36:21
Prosafe SE: New date for publication and presentation of Q3 2023 results
Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2023 results today, 25 October 2023 at approx. 04:30 p.m. CEST. The Q3 2023 report and the Q3 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com
Reese McNeel, Interim CEO will on 26 October 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audiocast. The audiocast can be followed at www.prosafe.com
It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audiocast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 25 October 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|5,65
|5,61%
