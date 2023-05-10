|
10.05.2023 16:30:00
Prosafe SE: New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged
Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2023 results on 10 May 2023 at approx. 04:30 p.m. CEST (instead of on 11 May 2023 as earlier announced). The Q1 2023 report and the Q1 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the day after, on 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com
It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 10 May 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|8,21
|-40,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag ging es an den US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.