10.05.2023 16:30:00

Prosafe SE: New date for publication of Q1 2023 results; date for webcast unchanged

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2023 results on 10 May 2023 at approx. 04:30 p.m. CEST (instead of on 11 May 2023 as earlier announced). The Q1 2023 report and the Q1 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the day after, on 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com


Stavanger, 10 May 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


