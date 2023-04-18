Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 10:02:45

Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 10 May 2023 at 08.30 a.m. CEST.  The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

Live virtual attendance will take place via Lumi AGM. Shareholders who want to participate online do not need to pre-register but must be logged in before the meeting starts. Link to Lumi AGM:  https://web.lumiagm.com/154842545. Participants will need to identify themselves using their unique reference number and PIN code assigned by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS).

Online voting in advance of the meeting is possible. Please go to https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/ to cast your vote. The deadline for advance voting and submission of proxies is 8 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

Attached the Notice of the Annual General Meeting including proxy forms and the Board of directors' proposed resolutions.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 18 April 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

